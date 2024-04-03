New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Delhi Water Minister and DJB chairperson Atishi has directed the chief secretary to reassess water supply in the city and submit a report detailing the plan of action to mitigate the water shortage in the identified areas, an official order said on Wednesday.

The chief secretary has been directed to submit the report by 8 pm on Thursday.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 60-Year-Old Woman Dies While Vomiting Out of Car Window as Son Tries To Park on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Investigation Underway.

In an "urgent" order, the minister instructed the chief secretary to take a colony-wise update on water availability in comparison to the summer demand in the areas.

"It has been brought to my notice that there is a reduction in water production and supply in many parts of Delhi. This is an extremely critical and urgent matter. The people of Delhi cannot be allowed to suffer,” Atishi said in the order.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Farooq Abdullah Will Not Contest LS Polls Due to Health Reasons, Says Omar Abdullah.

"The chief secretary is hereby directed to review the water supply in all parts of Delhi on 4.4.2024 and thereafter by 8 pm on 4.4.2024 provide details,” the order read.

Atishi has instructed the official to prepare a plan of action for supplementing the current water supply with borewells.

Furthermore, she has directed to prepare a detailed plan for water tankers required for each of the areas experiencing shortage in water supply in the summers.

The minister also released a list of areas from where she has received frequent complaints of water shortage directing the official to take action.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)