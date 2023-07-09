New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) After a boundary wall of a government school collapsed here following heavy rains, Delhi minister Atishi directed senior officials of the education department, principals and vice-principals to conduct a physical inspection of all government schools on Sunday.

In case of any deficiencies or serious problem is found, the school should be cordoned off to avoid any mishap, according to a statement from the education minister's office.

“It has been directed to all Regional Directors, Deputy Director of Education - Zones and District, Principals and Vice-Principals that they conduct a physical inspection of all the Government Schools under their jurisdiction on Sunday itself and ensure that on the opening of schools tomorrow there are no such deficiencies are found which may cause problems for the security of the school children,” the statement said.

They have been asked to submit a report by Sunday itself.

“In case, any serious problem is found then the school should be cordoned off to avoid any mishappening. Secretary/ Director, Education must ensure compliance of the same and a compliance report be submitted to me by tonight,” the minister said.

As heavy rains lashed the national capital, a portion of the boundary wall of a Delhi government school in Srinivaspuri collapsed on Sunday. According to sources, the school was reconstructed four months ago.

Atishi, however, said that the wall was 35 years old and termed 150 mm of rainfall in the city an "unusual climate event".

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that all the schools in Delhi will remain closed on Monday in view of the incessant rain.

