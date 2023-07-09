Baghpat, July 9: Two men who allegedly held a couple hostage and raped the woman were on Sunday arrested after an encounter here, police said. On July 3, the accused -- Rashid and Aabid -- held a couple captive here on the Baghpat-Meerut highway and then raped the woman, a police official said. Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiye said this morning, the two bike-borne accused were intercepted by the police but they tried to flee. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Dalit Youth Forced To Lick Another Man's Slipper, Do Squats Following Altercation in Sonbhadra, Accused Arrested (Watch Video).

However, a police team surrounded them and arrested the duo after an encounter in Singhawali Aheer police station area of the district. The two men sustained bullet injuries on their legs, he said, adding that police javan Sanjeev Kumar was also injured in the encounter.

The injured are undergoing treatment, Vijayvargiye said. The SP also informed that both the accused men had earlier been to jail in a case of cable theft. Police have recovered the looted phone and a motorcycle from their possession, he said.