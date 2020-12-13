Motihari, Dec 13 (PTI) The cash box of an ATM, containing Rs 6.97 lakh, was looted in Bihar's East Champaran district, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened at Harpur Pakri Chowk in the Harsidhi police station area on Saturday night, Station House Officer Shailendra Kumar said.

Also Read | IRCTC Denies ‘Mailing Only Sikhs’ Amidst Farmers’ Protest to Highlight Modi Govt’s Initiatives For The Community.

The cash box was taken out with the help of a gas cutter, he said.

The ATM was unmanned, the officer said, adding that an FIR was lodged against unknown persons.

Also Read | Farmers’ Protest: Govt to Soon Hold Next Round of Talks with Protesting Farmers to End Stalemate, Says Union Minister Kailash Choudhary.

The CCTV cameras were also smashed and the inverter battery was also taken away, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)