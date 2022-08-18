Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 18 (ANI): A youth in the district of Kathua Jammu city, is creating jobs for the people by starting his own venture in honey production.

Being a testimony to the idea of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' given by the Prime Minister of India, an unemployed Jammu youth ventured into the business of beekeeping, and now has an income of 10 to 12 lakh annually.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Masked Men Loot Rs 6 Lakh at Gunpoint From Businessman's Office in Prayagraj (Watch Video).

Suresh started his business after trying his hand, and not getting desired results in a few other businesses before entering the honey production business.

Not only has he managed to carve a path of success against odds for himself but also is providing employment to people in his community and area. He now shares an image of a youth icon and is popular in the youth for his entrepreneurial success.

Also Read | BPSC AAO 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission AAO Prelims Exam Admit Card Released at bpsc.bih.nic.in; Know How To Download.

Talking to ANI he said, he was without a job at the end of his studies and decided to start his business in agriculture, being a student of it in his academic years. He started with just 5 boxes but now has over 1000 bee boxes.

The youth icon further said that he received support from the agriculture department that made his work a bit breezy.

The entrepreneur has also set up his own honey production unit after he faced difficulty in getting reasonable prices from the big players in the honey production business. Setting up his own production enabled him to sell in the market directly, and also create employment.

A team of 25 to 30 people are working with him and the revenue generated is 70 to 80 lakhs after selling it in the open market.

He told that he is producing different varieties of honey, especially Ajwain, Tulsi and other species which have larger demand in the market. The youth have also developed a cooperative society and registered 200 people with it and are working with him not only in Jammu and Kashmir but also across other states.

The border youth has become an icon for other people and motivates youngsters to join this profession. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)