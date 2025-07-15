Gurugram, Jul 15 (PTI) An FIR has been lodged in connection with the firing on Haryanvi pop singer Rahul Fazilpuria in Gurugram, police said on Tuesday.

Police claim the attackers have been identified and a vehicle has also been recovered from Bilaspur area.

The recovered Tata Punch car was owned by Sushil, a resident of Sonipat.

When a police team reached Sushil, he said he had given the car to a rental service located in Depalpur in Sonipat.

It was found that a person named Gautam, a resident of Sonipat, had taken the car on rent on July 11 from Sushil.

A senior investigating officer said police tracked the attackers' car through GPS and are scanning CCTV footage of the vehicle's movement.

A spokesperson of Gurugram police said the attackers will be arrested soon.

Fazilpuria, a former candidate of Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) from Gurugram Lok Sabha seat, was allegedly threatened by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Police deployed two personnel for his security, but three months ago, they were withdrawn.

Police has denied any link between the attack and the Bishnoi gang.

Five teams have been formed to arrest the attackers, an official said.

While he was going from Vatika Chowk to Fazilpur village late Monday evening, miscreants in a car opened fire on Fazilpuria. To escape from the accused, he drove his Thar car from the spot.

The official said a case was registered on a complaint by Fazilpuria and police teams are conducting raids and the attackers will be arrested soon.

