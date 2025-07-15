Mumbai, July 15: Google has launched a free one-year subscription to its premium Gemini AI Pro plan for college students across India. The initiative, called Gemini for Students, is part of Google’s larger effort to integrate AI into education and support students in academic and career development. Gemini 2.5 Flash Lite: Google Introduces New Reasoning Model for Tasks Like Classification, Summarisation and More.

Previously rolled out in countries like the US, UK, Brazil, and Japan, this is the first time Google is extending full-scale access to its most advanced AI tools to Indian students. The subscription, valued at INR 19,500 annually, is now available at no cost to eligible users aged 18 and above, aiming to make high-end AI resources more accessible to millions of learners across the country. Google Working on New Gemini AI Features Including ‘Deep Think’ and 'Agent Mode', Launch Expected in Coming Weeks.

Gemini for Students Benefits

Gemini Live for real-time learning and brainstorming.

NotebookLM Plus with 5x usage limits for smarter note-taking and summarisation.

Veo 3 & Flow, AI-powered video creation tools.

Deep Research, which draws from high-quality sources.

Seamless integration with Gmail, Docs, and Sheets for enhanced productivity.

2TB of cloud storage across Google Drive, Gmail, and Photos

How to Apply For Gemini for Students

Interested students must visit goo.gle/freepro and complete a short application form with their name, date of birth, college name, and official student email ID. Eligibility will be verified through SheerID, a global student verification platform.

Students must be 18 years or older and apply before September 15, 2025. While a form of payment is required for account setup, the plan remains free for one year and can be cancelled at any time without penalty.

