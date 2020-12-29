Allahabad, Dec 29 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday granted interim anticipatory bail to a Delhi-based lawyer who claimed that he has been falsely implicated in a case related to an attack on a Madhya Pradesh policeman earlier this month in Noida.

Justice Siddharth passed the order on an application for urgent hearing by the lawyer, Arpit Bisht, who is enrolled in Delhi Bar Council and was arrested from his residence in Ghaziabad on Monday night.

The court, while granting three weeks to the government counsel to file a counter-affidavit, fixed the next hearing on January 21, 2021.

Bisht is among the accused in the case related to an attack on a team of Madhya Pradesh police's Cyber Cell officials on December 18 when they had gone to ICICI Bank, Sector- 18, Noida for investigation in a ponzi fraud case lodged in Jabalpur.

In the FIR, it was alleged that a policeman was attacked by five-six unidentified accused and his service pistol snatched by the men who fled in a car. It was submitted on behalf of the applicant lawyer that he was not named in the FIR and went to the spot only on receiving the phone call from his friend. He claimed that when the situation "got out of control", he left the place in a car with his friend. He had no role in the incident and had been falsely implicated in this case.

The applicant said that he has no criminal history and has "definite apprehension that he may be arrested by the police at any time".

Noida Sector 20 police station in-charge Rakesh Singh said Bisht was arrested from Ghaziabad on Monday night and produced in Allahabad high court where his bail plea was scheduled for hearing on Tuesday.

“The court has granted him interim bail,” he added.

Three of the four Madhya Pradesh Cyber Cell cops who had visited Noida were arrested by the UP police and suspended from service on MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan's instruction after it was found that they were allegedly involved in extortion and criminal conspiracy, according to officials.

The service gun of the policeman is still missing, they added.

