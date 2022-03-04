Kolkata, Mar 4 (PTI) An attempt by a section of lawyers to bring a resolution in the Calcutta High Court Bar Association on Friday to boycott the court of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay could not be passed, owing to opposition by other advocates, a top official of the association said.

HCBA president Arunabha Ghosh informed the Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava that a meeting proposed to be convened by the secretary of the association was opposed and no resolution was passed.

"A general meeting was called by the Secretary of the Bar Association, High Court at Calcutta on 04.03.2022 without following proper rules and regulations prescribed in this regard," Ghosh said in a letter to Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava.

A resolution was attempted to be brought in HCBA by a few lawyers to boycott the court of Justice Gangopadhyay, alleging issues pertaining to verbal interactions.

"Such a meeting was opposed and at the end no resolution could be passed," Ghosh said in the letter.

Justice Gangopadhyay has of late passed orders in at least three cases directing the CBI to probe alleged irregularities in appointments of teachers in West Bengal government/aided schools.

