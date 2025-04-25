Chennai, Apr 25 (PTI) The Southern Railway on Friday said an attempt was made by unknown miscreants to tamper with the track fastenings near here and it was thwarted by alert staff and signal systems, thereby averting an untoward incident.

The NIA is investigating, railways said.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: NC-JCM To Submit Common Memorandum With Proposals on Fitment Factor, Minimum Wage and Employee Benefits.

Intended to compromise the safety of train operations, the attempt to tamper with the track fastenings was made in the busy Arakkonam-Chennai section, early Friday morning in the Tiruvalangadu railway station area under Tiruvallur district.

"However, this malicious attempt was thwarted by the alert railway staff and the alarm created by the signalling system. Thus, the alacrity and quick response of railway staff neutralized the nefarious attempt of miscreants," Southern Railway said in a press release.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: India Revokes All Existing Visas Issued to Pakistani Nationals, Except Long Term, Diplomatic and Official Visas With Effect From April 27 (Watch Video).

Investigation into this incident is being done by the government railway police, RPF, and the NIA. Railway has stated that the miscreants will not be spared.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)