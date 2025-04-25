New Delhi, April 25: As the formation of the 8th Pay Commission nears, the National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), the apex body representing central government employees and pensioners, has announced the preparation of a “common memorandum” outlining key demands. The move comes ahead of the official setup of the 8th Pay Commission, which received approval from the Union Cabinet earlier this year. The chairman and members of the commission are expected to be announced soon.

This memorandum, to be drafted by a 13-member committee led by NC-JCM staff side secretary general Shiv Gopal Mishra, will include proposals related to the fitment factor, minimum wage, pay scales, allowances, pensionary benefits, and the Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) Scheme. The drafting committee, comprising representatives from leading employee federations like the All India Railwaymen’s Federation (AIRF), National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR), and All India Defence Employees Federation (AIDEF), is scheduled to meet in June. 8th Pay Commission Salary Hike: How Much Pay Raise Can Government Employees Expect As Centre Likely To Set Up Panel in 3 Weeks.

A key focus area is the fitment factor, the multiplier used to revise pay. NC-JCM leaders have indicated they will push for at least a 2.57 fitment factor—on par with the 7th Pay Commission—or a uniform and possibly higher figure across all pay bands. Under the 7th Pay Commission, varying fitment factors were applied, with higher multipliers for senior pay grades, creating disparities. 8th Pay Commission Latest Update: Check Expected Salary Hikes, Pension Revisions for Govt Employees and Pensioners.

The 8th Pay Commission is expected to play a crucial role in rationalising these structures. The NC-JCM is advocating for a uniform fitment factor to ensure equitable treatment of all employees regardless of grade. With the last pay panel formed in 2014 and its recommendations implemented in 2016, expectations are high among nearly 50 lakh central government employees and 60 lakh pensioners for meaningful revisions under the upcoming 8th Pay Commission.

