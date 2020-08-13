New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): KK Singh, the father of deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput in his written submission told the Supreme Court that his attempt to talk to his son was thwarted by the accused persons.

KK Singh filed written submission before the Supreme Court on Thursday in connection with Rhea Chakraborty's petition pending before the top court.

"During the lifetime of Sushant Singh Rajput, the father's attempt to talk to him on telephone from Patna was thwarted by the accused persons by not letting him talk to him, which could have saved his son's life, KK Singh said in his reply submitted to the apex court today.

He also submitted that the Patna police clearly had the jurisdiction to register the FIR, because the part of the cause of action happened at Patna.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Days after Rajput's death, Rhea had said she was the "girlfriend" of the 'Dil Bechara' actor while requesting a CBI inquiry into the case. Chakraborty has also approached the Supreme Court for transfer the investigation in the case registered against her in Patna to Mumbai. (ANI)

