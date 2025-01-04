Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 4 (ANI): Bengaluru's City Civil Court on Saturday granted bail to Nikita Singhania, wife of Atul Subhash who died by suicide along with Nisha Singhania, Mother in law and Anurag Singhania, Brother in law.

Atul Subhash, the 34-year-old deputy general manager of a private firm, died by suicide in December 2024, in his Bengaluru apartment, leaving behind a 24-page suicide note, accusing his wife and her relatives of harassment. In his suicide note, he also alleged that a judge had demanded Rs 5 lakh to "settle" the case.

The alleged accused in the case--Nikita Singhania, Nisha Singhania, and Anurag Singhania--were arrested on December 15. After the arrest all three accused were remanded to judicial custody.

According to DCP Kumar Bengaluru Police, Nikita Singhania, was arrested in Haryana's Gurugram. The other accused, including Nisha Singhania and Anurag Singhania, were arrested near Hotel Rameshwaram in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

Speaking on the court's verdict, Public Prosecutor Ponnanna said that they are not happy with the bail order and it will be challenged.

"All the three, the wife, brother-in-law and mother-in-law had come before the Sessions Court for bail and now it's been allowed. We have yet to look into the order in detail. Once the order is looked into in detail, we'll get to know the grounds on which the bail has been granted or the conditions have been imposed. Our side of the argument was that the procurement of them was very difficult," he said.

"The investigation is still pending. They should have been more diligent in getting the bail order because the investigation without being completed, these petitioners getting the bail. We are not happy with the bail order and it will be challenged," Ponnanna said.

Advocate representing Atul Subhash, Vinay Singh asserted that their argument was on factual information, on harassment.

"The bail has been allowed. We are waiting for the order sheet... Our argument was on information, on harassment. The suicide note has been sent to forensics but it has not been considered yet. His suicide video has also been sent to forensics. His handwriting is also being examined... We are with the entire family. We are fighting to get justice for the family... We will challenge it (bail order) ... After seeing the order sheet, and analysing it, we can approach the High Court of Karnataka," Singh said. (ANI)

