Delhi, January 4: A new cybercrime trend, known as “brushing scam,” is on the rise, with scammers targeting unsuspecting online shoppers and manipulating product reviews on popular e-commerce platforms like Amazon and AliExpress. This fraudulent practice artificially boosts the visibility of low-quality or counterfeit products, misleading potential buyers into believing they are of high quality.

Brushing scams involve sending unsolicited packages to unsuspecting individuals to inflate the visibility and sales of low-quality or counterfeit products. Scammers use fake reviews to create a false impression of product popularity and reliability. What Is Jumped Deposit Scam? Here’s How To Protect Yourself From New Online Fraud That Targets UPI Users.

What is a Brushing Scam?

Brushing is a scam where fraudsters create fake accounts on e-commerce platforms to place orders for their own goods, often using stolen or fake addresses. These goods, typically low-cost items like cheap gadgets or costume jewelry, are sent to random individuals who have not made any purchase. Upon delivery, scammers use the recipients’ names to post glowing, fake reviews, which make the products appear popular and highly rated. The goal is to manipulate the platform’s review system, inflating the product’s ranking and sales, and ultimately attracting more buyers. What Is WhatsApp E-Challan Scam? How To Check if Traffic Challan Is Real or Fake?

According to cybersecurity experts, brushing scams are primarily aimed at boosting sales figures and creating a false impression of product popularity. The scam typically involves stolen data, and the victims, whose personal information is used, may unknowingly be linked to fraudulent reviews, damaging their online reputation.

How to Identify and Protect Yourself From Brushing Scams?

If you receive an unsolicited package containing random items you did not order, it is likely part of a brushing scam. Here’s what to do to protect yourself:

Report the Package: Inform the e-commerce platform where the product was sent, and report any unsolicited delivery.

Check Your Online Accounts: Review your accounts for unauthorised activities, such as unfamiliar purchases or changes to personal information.

Monitor Your Credit Report: Keep an eye on your credit report for signs of identity theft or misuse of your personal details.

Stay Vigilant: Be cautious when shopping online. If you receive unexpected packages regularly, it might indicate your data has been compromised.

Brushing scams not only mislead consumers but also raise significant security concerns. Stay alert and protect your personal information from falling into the wrong hands.

