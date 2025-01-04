Thane January 4: A stampede-like situation occurred during an event of Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri in Maharashtra's Thane on Saturday. The incident happened in the Mankoli Naka of Thane.

Stampede-Like Situation at Bageshwar Dham Chief's Event

#WATCH | Thane, Maharashtra: A stampede-like situation occurred during the event of Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri in Mankoli Naka. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/nJYTyrbCBd — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2025

Bhiwandi, Maharashtra: During Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, a.k.a, Baba Bageshwar's satsang at India Corporation's ground, a stampede occurred when a crowd rushed to receive blessings from him. The pressure caused the stairs of the stage to collapse, leading to some women falling.… pic.twitter.com/xxKviFmM5O — IANS (@ians_india) January 4, 2025

There have been no reports on any injuries so far and more details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)