Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 29 (ANI): Ordnance Factory Medak (OFMK), a unit of Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HQ Telangana & Andhra Sub Area (TASA), Secunderabad, under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Initiative for 2024-25.

According to a release, the MoU facilitates the procurement and supply of medical equipment worth Rs 32 lakhs to Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) polyclinics, aiming to enhance healthcare services for veterans and their families.

The MoU was signed by Vijaya K Dat, General Manager (HR & Finance), AVNL-Ordnance Factory Medak, and Brigadier N. V. Nanjundeshwara, Deputy GOC, HQ Telangana & Andhra Sub Area, in the presence of Major General Ajay Misra, General Officer Commanding, Telangana & Andhra Sub Area, Secunderabad.

The ceremony was attended by K. C. Mohan, Deputy General Manager (HR), AVNL-OFMK; Dr. Murthy, Senior Manager, AVNL CO; P. Balakishan, Junior Works Manager, AVNL-OFMK; and Soumya VGS SHARMA, Pranavi and Ram Prasad from AVNL-OFMK. From TASA, Colonel Sumit Kumar Singh, Director ECHS HQ TASA, and Lt. Colonel Vikas Singh OIC ECHS were also present.

During the event, Major General Ajay Misra expressed thankfulness towards AVNL-OFMK for this initiative and emphasized the importance of such collaborations in improving healthcare services for ex-servicemen. He also stated that he looks forward to strengthening this partnership in the future.

Under this initiative, AVNL-OFMK will supply medical equipment, including Biochemistry Analysers, Six Dental Chairs, and Six Dental X-ray machines.

This initiative demonstrates AVNL's dedication to social responsibility by strengthening medical infrastructure for the armed forces community. By addressing healthcare needs through CSR initiatives, AVNL-OFMK continues to contribute to the well-being of ex-servicemen and their families. (ANI)

