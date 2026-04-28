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Socially INDIA Bengaluru Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Nandini Layout Warehouse; CCTV Visuals Show Several Women Running Out of Adjacent PG to Escape A major fire broke out at a warehouse in Bengaluru’s Nandini Layout late Sunday night, spreading to several residential structures, including a women's paying guest (PG) accommodation. The blaze, suspected to have been caused by a short circuit at a signage warehouse near the Dr. Rajkumar Memorial, quickly engulfed eight surrounding buildings.

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A major fire broke out at a warehouse in Bengaluru’s Nandini Layout late Sunday night, spreading to several residential structures, including a women's paying guest (PG) accommodation. The blaze, suspected to have been caused by a short circuit at a signage warehouse near the Dr. Rajkumar Memorial, quickly engulfed eight surrounding buildings. Dramatic CCTV visuals show several women running out of the four-storey PG as smoke and flames filled the premises. Emergency services arrived promptly, and while some residents reportedly jumped from lower floors to escape, all 50 women were safely evacuated. No casualties have been reported. Haryana Bus Tragedy: 2 Dead and 6 Injured After Private Bus Catches Fire Near Hansi; Tyre Burst Suspected (Watch Video).

Massive Fire in Nandini Layout Forces Evacuation of 50 Women from PG

VIDEO | Bengaluru: A massive fire broke out in a PG late Sunday night. CCTV visuals show several women running out of the building as the blaze spread through the building. (Source: PTI/Third Party) (Full video available on https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC) pic.twitter.com/ke2nU5cCoH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 28, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 10:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).