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World WORLD Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for April 28, 2026 Gold prices in Dubai showed marginal movement on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, as global markets remained largely range-bound. Prices continued to find support from a slightly weaker US dollar, while steady bond yields and cautious investor sentiment limited sharp upside. Check out the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate today, April 28, in AED, USD and INR below.

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Gold prices in Dubai showed marginal movement on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, as global markets remained largely range-bound. Prices continued to find support from a slightly weaker US dollar, while steady bond yields and cautious investor sentiment limited sharp upside. Check out the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate today, April 28, in AED, USD and INR below.

Market participants are closely watching global inflation cues and central bank signals, particularly from the Federal Reserve, for clearer direction. Ongoing geopolitical uncertainties are also lending underlying support to bullion. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for April 27, 2026.

Retail demand in the UAE remained moderate, with buyers adopting a wait-and-watch approach amid stable pricing. Jewellers reported steady footfall, especially from tourists and festive buyers. Analysts indicate gold may continue trading within a narrow band in the near term, with intermittent volatility driven by macroeconomic triggers. Gold Rate Today, April 28, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Dubai Gold Price Today, April 28, 2026

Purity Unit Price (AED) Price (USD) Price (INR) 24K 1 Gram 553.00 150.60 14,200 24K 10 Grams 5,530.00 1,506.00 1,42,000 24K 1 Tola 6,465.00 1,760.00 1,66,000 22K 1 Gram 512.00 139.60 13,150 22K 10 Grams 5,120.00 1,396.00 1,31,500 22K 1 Tola 5,985.00 1,630.00 1,53,500 21K 1 Gram 491.00 133.70 12,600 21K 10 Grams 4,910.00 1,337.00 1,26,000 21K 1 Tola 5,725.00 1,560.00 1,47,000 18K 1 Gram 421.00 114.60 10,850 18K 10 Grams 4,210.00 1,146.00 1,08,500 18K 1 Tola 4,915.00 1,338.00 1,26,500

Note: Gold rates are indicative and exclude making charges, VAT, GST, TCS and other applicable levies. Local retail prices may vary depending on jewellers and market demand.

With global cues still mixed, Dubai gold prices are expected to stay largely stable in the short term. Buyers are advised to monitor daily fluctuations and compare retail quotes before making purchases.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Goodreturns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 10:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).