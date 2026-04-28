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South ENTERTAINMENT ‘Vaazha 2’ Box Office Collection Day 26: Savin SA’s Comedy Drama Overtakes ‘Lokah Chapter 1’ in Kerala, Collects INR 226.88 Cr Worldwide 'Vaazha 2' has officially rewritten box office history, ascending to the top spot as the highest-grossing film ever recorded in its home state. By surpassing previous superhero blockbusters, the Savin SA-directed feature has proven the immense commercial power of its ensemble cast of social media personalities.

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The Malayalam comedy-drama Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros has officially rewritten box office history. Directed by Savin SA, the sequel has surpassed the lifetime collections of the 2025 superhero hit Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra to become the highest-grossing film of all time at the Kerala box office. As of its 26th day in theatres, the film has amassed a staggering INR 226.88 crore worldwide, cementing its status as a global commercial juggernaut. ‘Vaazha 2’ Controversy: The Liver Doc Backs Savin SA’s Malayalam Comedy-Drama, Calls Film ‘Public Health Activism’ Amid Criticism (View Post).

’Vaazha 2’s Record-Breaking Performance in Kerala

The film’s performance in its home state has been nothing short of historic. By its fourth weekend, Vaazha 2 recorded approximately INR 124 crore in Kerala alone, eclipsing the previous record of INR 120.85 crore held by Lokah Chapter 1.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Vaazha 2’:

Industry trackers note that the film achieved this milestone with unprecedented speed, crossing the INR 100 crore mark in Kerala in just 16 days. It also became only the third Malayalam film in the 21st century to exceed 80 lakh ticket sales in the state, joining the ranks of classics like Pulimurugan.

’Vaazha 2’ Global Box Office Milestones

While dominating the local market, the film has also seen significant success internationally.

Worldwide Gross: INR 226.88 crore (and counting)

Overseas Contribution: Over INR 84 crore

Domestic (India) Net: Approximately INR 118.25 crore

The film currently stands as the highest-grossing Malayalam release of 2026 and is rapidly climbing the ranks to challenge the all-time global top three for the industry.

From Social Media to the Big Screen

What makes the success of Vaazha 2 particularly notable is its cast. Unlike traditional blockbusters led by established superstars, this sequel features social media personalities Hashir H, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak V.

The story, written by Vipin Das, continues the "coming-of-age" template established in the 2024 original. It follows four friends labelled as "losers" by society as they navigate the pressures of adulthood and family expectations. Critics and audiences have praised the film for its organic humour and its relatable portrayal of the "UK dreams" and sibling bonds prevalent among the current generation.

More About ‘Vaazha 2’

Vaazha 2 was released on April 2, 2026, and has maintained steady occupancy despite new competition. Its success has already prompted the announcement of a third instalment, Vaazha 3: Biopic of a Billion Girls, which is expected to shift the narrative focus to female-led storytelling. ‘Vaazha 2’ OTT Release Date: When and Where To Watch Savin SA’s Blockbuster Malayalam Movie Online After Theatrical Run.

With a Telugu-dubbed version recently entering the market and night shows still seeing over 40% occupancy in major cities, trade analysts expect the film to continue its strong run well into May.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 10:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).