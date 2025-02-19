Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): Police have put in place crowd control measures, including deployment of police as a large number of devotees are continuously thronging to Ayodhya to offer their prayers., authorities said.

Ayodhya SSP Rajkaran Nayyar told ANI, "... A large number of devotees are continuously coming to Ayodhya... 24-hour duty has been imposed for crowd control, security and traffic management. Everyone has the same objective, which is for all the devotees to come back with a smooth experience..."

"Parking has been arranged according to the routes... Police have been deployed for traffic... Our lost and found centres are also present at six places in the entire fair area ...," the officer said.

Devotees from across the country are gathering in large numbers at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to offer their prayers.

Many of these pilgrims have participated in the holy rituals of Maha Kumbh, taking a ceremonial dip in the sacred waters.

Amid the increasing influx of worshippers seeking the darshan of Ram Lalla, the revered infant form of Lord Ram, the police have taken proactive measures to ensure safety and order in the city.

Observing the surge of devotees in Ayodhya, the police divided the city into six zones and 11 sectors due to the increased number of devotees during the ongoing Mahakumbh, authorities said.

Ayodhya SP Madhuvan Kumar Singh said, "The number of devotees is increasing day by day. Since the beginning of Maha Kumbh Mela, people who are going to take a bath in Kumbh Mela have come here to have darshan of Lord Shri Ram and Hanuman ji in Ayodhya Dham. Lakhs of devotees have been coming here since morning to take darshan and take dip in Sarayu river."

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the transformative progress in Uttar Pradesh, citing Prayagraj, Kashi, and Ayodhya as symbols of India's growing potential and credited Prime Minister Modi's leadership for restoring the country's faith and respect globally.

He said that the number of devotees visiting Ayodhya has skyrocketed from 2.35 lakh in 2016-17 to over 14-15 crore in 2024, reflecting the respect for faith and the region's economic growth. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)