Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 21 (ANI): As the banks of river Sarayu await to be lit up with lakhs of 'Diyas' (earthen lamps) on the occasion of 'Deepotsava', the stage in Ayodhya is all set to showcase the culture of Uttar Pradesh and several other states through various forms of folk dance such as 'Dhobia', 'Faruwahi', 'Rai', and 'Chhau'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present in the holy city on the eve of Diwali on October 23 for the Deepotsav celebrations, marking his presence for the first time on the occasion in Ayodhya.

Also Read | Punjab: Six Super-Seeder Machines Provided to Farmers in Chappar Chiri Khurd Village To Curb Stubble Burning.

The Yogi Adityanath government through the organisation of 'Deepotsava' will promote not only the state's spiritual and religious significance but also the 'Dhobia', and 'Faruwahi' dance artists.

"The artistes of 'Braj' in Awadh will mesmerise the audience with the culture, language and unique characteristics of the land of Rama-Krishna," an official statement said.

Also Read | Bomb Threat to Hotel Grand Hyatt: Mumbai Police Nab Drunk for Giving Threats To Blow Up Luxury Hotel.

According to the statement, the confluence of language and culture of many states of India will also be seen on the sixth Deepotsava in Ayodhya.

"From October 21 to 23, artists from Uttar Pradesh and many states will perform here. Local artists Vijay Yadav and Mukesh Kumar will perform the Faruwahi dance while Munnalal Yadav of Azamgarh will perform 'Dhobia'. Ghazipur artist Parasnath Yadav will perform folk singing. The people of Ayodhya will also get the opportunity to hear Sheshmani Saroj of Bhadohi who will enthral the audience with 'Birha'," the statement said.

While Mahavir Singh Guddu of Haryana will introduce his region's folk songs and dance, Srishti Dhar Mahto Chhau of Jharkhand will show a cultural glimpse of his state through dance.

Bhajans of Preet Prerna of Mumbai will also mark their presence on the cultural stage in the holy land of Lord Rama along with New Delhi-based Kathak artist Arupa Lahiri. The folk dance will also be organized by the Ministry of Culture, Government of Gujarat.

"The state government is also making preparations to provide recognition to the talented artists of various districts of Uttar Pradesh through Deepotsava. The audience will be made to witness the confluence of many genres including Awadhi, Bhojpuri, Braj, Bundelkhandi, among others," the statement said.

With a view to recreating the ambience of the Ramayana period that resembles the vibe of the 'Tretayuga' this Diwali, Ayodhya is all decked up with 'Ramayana gates' and tableaux.

The administration is planning to celebrate Lord Rama's glorious return after his 14-year exile to the forests with grandeur.

The event of Deepotsav in Ayodhya is being organized by the Department of Tourism and Culture in collaboration with the District Administration. The Tourism Department has also geared up to welcome devotees, and tourists from all across the country and the world to the holy city for the grand celebration of Deepotsava on Diwali.

The city has been beautified with hoardings and banners from the Ramayana period to take the visitors down history lanes on the festival of lights.

"As Diwali is approaching, the preparations have also been intensified. From Ayodhya Highway to Nayaghat, 30 different kinds of welcome gates with different names are being prepared for Deepotsav," an official statement said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)