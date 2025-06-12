India News | Ayurveda India's Soft Power, Backed by Research: AYUSH Minister

Union Minister of State for AYUSH and Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav has called Ayurveda "India's soft power", and claimed that it has a global acceptance based on strong evidence backed by modern medical research.

Jun 12, 2025
    India News | Ayurveda India's Soft Power, Backed by Research: AYUSH Minister

    Union Minister of State for AYUSH and Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav has called Ayurveda "India's soft power", and claimed that it has a global acceptance based on strong evidence backed by modern medical research.

    Jun 12, 2025
    India News | Ayurveda India's Soft Power, Backed by Research: AYUSH Minister

    New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Union Minister of State for AYUSH and Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav has called Ayurveda "India's soft power", and claimed that it has a global acceptance based on strong evidence backed by modern medical research.

    "Prime Minister Narendra Modi started a revolution on Ayurveda by establishing the AYUSH Ministry. Today, people around the world are talking about Ayurveda and Yoga. The result of this is seen in India and abroad. The popularity of our traditional treatment methods is going towards its peak," he said.

    The minister made the statement at the inauguration of a 90-minute English-language documentary, Ayurveda, The Double Helix of Life, launched at the Film Division Theatre in Delhi on Wednesday.

    "India has always given importance to Ayurveda, and we have been trying to increase its popularity for centuries. Today, its acceptance across the globe is validated by strong evidence of continuous quality and modern medical research," he said.

    Jadhav called the film "a unique amalgamation of science and culture" that highlights the global relevance of Ayurveda in modern healthcare.

    The film is directed by national award-winning filmmaker Vinod Mankara and produced by Dr AV Anoop under AVA Productions, in association with the Ayurvedic Medicine Manufacturers Organisation of India (AMMOI).

    According to a statement, the documentary addresses public misconceptions surrounding Ayurveda and connects traditional knowledge with modern scientific research.

    It references over 1,000 peer-reviewed studies and highlights "quality-controlled manufacturing and clinical trials" to prove Ayurveda's claims.

    "Ayurveda has faced criticism from other systems of medicine and international audiences. Today, clinical evidence is available, and for certain conditions, Ayurveda may offer the only solution. This film aims to present where Ayurveda stands today," Dr Anoop told PTI.

