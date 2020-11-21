New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): The first animal study in India on SARS-CoV-2 virus (the cause of Covid-19), which arose out of collaboration between the Ministry of AYUSH and Department of Bio-Technology (DBT) has moved into its final stages, the Government of India said on Friday.

As per an official release, the study concerns pre-clinical studies on four oral interventions have already been taken up for clinical studies through another collaboration of the Ministry of AYUSH, the partner in this one is the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

"The MoU relating to the animal study (in-vivo study) was signed between the National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB) of the Ministry of AYUSH and the DBT and is based on the concept of reverse Pharmacology (PH) which explores the scientific reasoning behind established medical practice like those of Ayurveda. This study is being held at the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), an autonomous institute of DBT located in Faridabad. The sophisticated BSL-3 level laboratories of THSTI are housing these studies, which are held on hamsters," said the release.

Through this study, the country has registered a landmark in SARS-CoV-2 virus and COVID-19 research, as this is India's first in-vivo anti-SARS-CoV-2 virus study using oral interventions.

The government said the first round of experiments has just been completed and the results are awaited.

"In the meanwhile, the in-vitro anti-viral studies have been initiated at Regional Centre for Biotechnology (RCB), Faridabad (a statutory institute of DBT). These studies are expected to complete by January 31, 2021. The findings will provide scientific evidence on the existing oral interventions as well as generate leads on new herbal drugs.

Considering that the age-old AYUSH formulations have a high level of adoption among the country's population, the Ministry of AYUSH and DBT have together initiated India's first oral intervention study on four selected Ayurvedic formulations at THSTI, Faridabad. These four interventions are Aswagandha, Guduch-Pippali combination, Mulethi, and AYUSH-64 (a poly-herbal compound)," the government stated.

Notably, the Prime Minister in his address to the thought leaders of the Ayush Sector on March 23, had called for substantial scientific studies on possible Ayush solutions for Covid-19.

In response, the Ministry of AYUSH took up a series of steps, including both pre-clinical as well as a clinical evaluation of the recipes and formulations against COVID-19 using standard protocols and methodology, and an 'Interdisciplinary AYUSH R&D Task Force on COVID-19' was constituted by the Ministry of AYUSH on April 2.

"Initially, the protocols for prophylaxis and empirical use of oral interventions were released. Ministry of AYUSH also initiated some serious clinical studies in collaboration with CSIR, CCRAS (Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences), and other reputed institutes. The above mentioned four oral interventions are also subjects of randomized clinical trials (Randomized Controlled Trials), and these trials are at advanced stages," the government said further. (ANI)

