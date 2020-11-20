Mumbai, November 20: The Indian Railways on Friday granted permission to teaching and non-teaching staff and students appearing for Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education supplementary Examinations to travel by suburban Mumbai local services. According to the Central Railway, the permission was granted by the Ministry of Railways on the request of the Maharashtra government.

Notably, teaching non-teaching staff members have to carry their identity cards, while students are required to carry their hall tickets for using Mumbai local services. Students and teaching non-teaching staff can use Mumbai suburban train services with immediate effect up to December 10. CDS-II Exam 2020: Railways Allows Candidates to Travel by Special Local Trains in Mumbai on November 8, Valid ID Card Mandatory For Entry at Stations.

The Railways requested people to wear a mask and to maintain social distancing. The Central Railway said, “Except for categories as identified by the state government and as approved by Ministry of Railways, others are requested not to rush to the stations.” NEET, JEE 2020 Latest Update: Students And Their Guardians Allowed to Travel by Special Local Trains in Mumbai, Admit Card Mandatory For Tickets.

Tweet by Central Railway:

Teaching and non-teaching staff carrying valid identity cards,students carrying valid hall tickets FOR Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Education Examinations, permitted to travel by suburban services over Mumbai Suburban network up to 10.12. 2020. Read here 👇 pic.twitter.com/HoCfXkKGIA — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) November 20, 2020

Maharashtra HSC and SSC exam have begun from November 20. As per the COVID-19 protocol issued by the government, only 12 students will be allowed in every class. The government also instructed to sanitise classrooms and to provide hand sanitiser and hand wash to students. Supplementary exams for Maharashtra HSC will be held between November 20 and December 10. Meanwhile, for SSC, supplementary exams will be held between November 20 and December 5.

