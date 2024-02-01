New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The interim Budget allocation for the Ayush Ministry has been increased to Rs 3,712.49 crore for 2024-25 from Rs 3,000 crore (revised estimates) in 2023-24, recording a rise of 23.74 per cent.

The National Medicinal Plants Board has been allocated Rs 14.63 crore while the Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy (PCIM&H) allocated Rs 20.80 crore.

The autonomous bodies have been allocated Rs 1,848.40 crore, of which Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences has been given Rs 413.54 crore, Central Council for Research in Homeopathy Rs 144 crore, Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine Rs 228.05 crore and the All India Institute of Ayurveda has got Rs 227.20 crore.

The National Medicinal Plants Board undertakes promotional and contractual farming schemes with a view to encourage in-situ conservation and ex-situ cultivation of medicinal plants for providing raw materials of assured quality for manufacturing of ASU&H medicines.

At the initiative of National Medicinal Plants Board, 32 State Medicinal Plants Boards in 27 states and five Union territories have been constituted for providing impetus to cultivation of high priority medicinal plants for domestic consumption as well as export.

The Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy is a subordinate office under the Ministry of Ayush. It is an appellate authority for drug testing of all Ayush drugs in India. Further, it sets standard for all Ayush drugs which is published in the form of Pharmacopeias.

