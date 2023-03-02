Prayagraj, Mar 2 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has rejected the bail application of SP MLA Ramakant Yadav, an accused in the hooch tragedy in Azamgarh that killed nine people.

The incident took place on February 20, 2022 in Ahraula area of Azamgarh. The victims had allegedly consumed country-made liquor bought from a government vend. The accused is in jail since July 27, 2022.

The court observed that Yadav, a former MP and sitting Azamgarh MLA, is a 'bahubali', a dreaded criminal and mafia don of eastern Uttar Pradesh and rejected his bail plea.

"This part of Uttar Pradesh is adjacent to Bihar and to some extent the political discourse and culture is similar to that of Bihar. This region is dominated by mafia dons. These dons have accumulated mind-boggling wealth and properties from proceeds of crimes," Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh observed.

"They (dons) have been enjoying the patronage of the ruling elite and protection from law. They have been exercising influence, terror and fear over the poor, law-abiding citizens and have forcibly/illegally acquired properties worth thousands of crores of rupees," the judge said.

"They have been successful in going scot-free, despite committing hundreds of heinous offences. They also get elected and become law-makers. It is a slur on Indian democratic policy."

An FIR was registered by the family of the victims who had died after consuming the spurious liquor allegedly purchased from the shop of co-accused, Rangesh Yadav, who is the grand-son of the sister of the Samajwadi Party MLA.

Though Rangesh Yadav is a resident of Jaunpur district, he was issued a license for a liquor shop in Azamgarh. It is alleged that the real control of the shop was in the hands of the accused MLA.

