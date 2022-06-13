Kolkata, Jun 13 (PTI) A baby chimpanzee escaped from its enclosure briefly at the Alipore Zoological Gardens on Monday triggering commotion among the visitors.

Zoo Director Ashis Samanta told PTI the baby chimpanzee swam across the moat and sneaked through a gap in the electric fencing to come out of the enclosure.

Also Read | Cow Dung of 192 Metric Tonnes To Be Exported to Kuwait From Jaipur, For the First Time in History.

"The baby chimpanzee did not cause any harm, was in playful mood but was clever enough to negotiate through the portion which is not wired. He did this while playing with the keepers at around 10 am," Samanta said.

The Zoo Director said the particular stretch in front of the enclosure was immediately cordoned off and the primate was cajoled into the enclosure being offered its favourite fruits.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Curfew Lifted From Doda, Except Bhaderwah Town.

"There was no report of any injury among the visitors or staff due to the incident and the animal was doing fine," he said. The other chimpanzees present in the enclosure did not react when the drama unfolded.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)