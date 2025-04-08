Chandigarh, Apr 8 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal Tuesday visited the residence of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoranjan Kalia and asserted the grenade attack at the leader's residence was part of "a conspiracy to destabilise Punjab and destroy its peace and communal harmony".

A blast occurred at the residence of Kalia in Jalandhar early Tuesday when some unidentified persons hurled a hand grenade, damaging an aluminum partition, shattered glass windows of his home, his SUV and a motorcycle in the courtyard. No one was hurt, police said.

Later, the police arrested two persons in connection with the grenade blast incident and said it was the conspiracy of Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to create communal tension in Punjab.

Badal interacted with Kalia and other leaders on the occasion and assured the BJP leader that SAD would not allow the peace of Punjab to be destroyed at any cost.

He also asserted that Hindu-Sikh "ekta" (unity) was rock solid and would not be broken by such cowardly attacks.

Attacking the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state, Badal, who is the former president of SAD, said, "The present conditions in Punjab are building up in the same manner as in the early 1980s. We have witnessed repeated bomb attacks on police stations in the border belt.

"The Thakurdwara temple in Amritsar was attacked even as statues of Babasaheb B R Ambedkar were vandalised. Now political leaders are being targeted."

The former chief minister said despite such provocative incidents which were aimed at driving a wedge between various communities, the AAP government had "failed" to take any corrective measures.

"It seems there is no chief minister in Punjab," he said.

There have been many incidents of explosions, targeting police posts in Amritsar and Gurdaspur in the past four to five months but this is the first such incident when the house of a prominent politician was targeted.

Last month, a blast occurred outside a temple in Amritsar.

