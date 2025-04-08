Saharanpur, April 8: In a shocking incident, a thief shot and killed a 30-year-old man during a robbery in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur after his mask accidentally slipped off. The victim, Ashish Tyagi, a loan collection agent, was returning home with his younger brother after collecting cash when the assailants intercepted their car. Four masked men on motorcycles stopped them in the Sarsawa area late Monday night, April 7. During the scuffle, one attacker’s face was exposed, prompting him to panic and open fire.

According to a Times of India report, Ashish Tyagi was shot in the chest at close range after he resisted the robbers who were attempting to steal a bag containing INR 5.9 lakh. The assailants, armed with a country-made pistol, fled the scene on their motorcycles soon after the shooting. The incident occurred on an isolated stretch of road with no CCTV cameras, making it harder for police to track the culprits. Saharanpur Shocker: Youth Dies by Suicide After Girlfriend Refuses To Elope in Uttar Pradesh; Police Launch Probe (Watch Video).

Ashish's younger brother, Abhishek Kumar, who was with him at the time, managed to escape unharmed. He said the attackers seemed to have been tailing them for some time and took advantage of the deserted area to launch their assault. Abhishek immediately raised an alarm, but the attackers had already vanished into the darkness with the cash-filled bag. Saharanpur Shocker: Woman Assaulted, Injected With HIV-Infected Injection by In-Laws for Dowry in Uttar Pradesh, Case Registered.

Saharanpur SP (Rural) Sagar Jain told TOI that preliminary investigation suggests one of the assailants may have known the victim. Police teams are now reviewing surveillance footage from nearby locations and surrounding routes to identify the culprits. A case has been registered against unidentified persons, and efforts are ongoing to trace and arrest those involved in the deadly heist.

