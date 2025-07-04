Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], July 4 (ANI): The Badrinath National Highway is blocked due to debris falling from the hillside near Nandprayag and Bhanerpani. The state is experiencing heavy rainfall, triggering debris to fall from the hill and disrupting life. The Chamoli Police informed about the incident.

The National Highway near Nandprayag is a critical route for pilgrims travelling to Kedarnath, making the clearance of the road a priority.

The neighbouring state of Himachal Pradesh is also facing severe conditions due to heavy rainfall and cloudbursts. Several houses have been damaged and vehicles washed away due to cloudburst and continuous heavy rainfall.

A local whose house has been damaged following a cloudburst said, "Everything got washed away after a cloudburst. We are staying at our relatives' house."

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a warning of heavy rainfall across most parts of the country, citing favourable conditions for the monsoon.

According to IMD scientist Naresh Kumar, two circulations have formed in Madhya Pradesh and northern Odisha, which are conducive to heavy rainfall.

Alerts have been issued for central India and the western coast, indicating a high likelihood of heavy rainfall in these regions. Eastern Rajasthan is expected to experience heavy rainfall, with the IMD predicting significant downpours in the region.

"A circulation has formed in Madhya Pradesh, and another circulation has formed in northern Odisha and surrounding areas. All these conditions are very favourable for the monsoon. An orange or red alert is in place for almost the entire central India and the western coast, due to which we estimate that heavy rainfall may occur in eastern Rajasthan today... Overall, we can say that the monsoon is in an active phase. Heavy rainfall will continue in most parts of India for almost the entire week," said Naresh Kumar.

The IMD's warning serves as a reminder for residents in affected areas to take necessary precautions and remain vigilant. The heavy rainfall is expected to have a significant impact on various parts of the country, and the IMD's timely warning will help in minimising the risks associated with the monsoon.

For Delhi, the IMD has predicted overcast skies and rain for the next couple of days, with the monsoon potentially reaching the region within the next few days.

Notably, on June 29, India welcomed the monsoon, arriving eight days ahead of its expected onset date of July 8. The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, western Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, covering the entire Delhi region, according to the IMD. (ANI)

