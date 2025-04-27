Guwahati, Apr 27 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the Balochistan movement in Pakistan is a symbol of indigenous people's aspiration for freedom.

"Today, the Balochistan movement stands as a symbol of an indigenous people's enduring aspiration for dignity, rights, and control over their own destiny — a struggle marked by immense sacrifice, resilience, and an unbroken spirit for freedom," Sarma said in a post on X.

The Balochistan freedom movement traces its roots to the tumultuous events of 1947–1948, when the princely state of Kalat, representing much of what is today Balochistan, sought to maintain its sovereignty after the end of British colonial rule, he added.

"Despite initial negotiations for autonomy, the region was forcibly annexed by Pakistan in March 1948, sowing deep resentment among the Baloch people.

"Over the decades, feelings of political disenfranchisement, economic marginalization, and cultural suppression have fueled repeated uprisings, most notably in 1958, 1962, 1973, and the early 2000s," Sarma claimed.

He further said that the Baloch people, despite inhabiting a province rich in natural resources, have long struggled with underdevelopment and allegations of systematic exploitation by the central government.

"The killing of respected tribal leader Nawab Akbar Bugti in 2006 marked a particularly painful chapter, reigniting demands for self-determination and justice," Sarma said.

