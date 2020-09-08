Banda/Chitrakoot (UP), Sep 8 (PTI) Six people have died in separate incidents of snakebite in Banda and Chitrakoot districts of Uttar Pradesh, officials said here on Tuesday.

In Banda's Girwan town, a 27-year-old man and his wife were hospitalised for treatment of snakebite and died on Monday, Dr Vineet Sachan, the Medical Officer of the District Hospital, said.

He also said, "A farmer in Samgara village and a woman in Singhpur village were bitten by snakes while working in the fields. They too died in the hospital on Monday. All the bodies have been handed over to the police for post mortem."

In Chitrakoot district, one a 42-year-old man was admitted to hospital after being bitten by a poisonous snake. He died during treatment, officials said, adding a 45-year-old woman in Karvi Kotwali area too died of snakebite.

