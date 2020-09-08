New Delhi, September 8: Indian Army on Tuesday rejected allegations by China, saying no shots were fired from the Indian side at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). "It is the PLA that has been blatantly violating agreements and carrying out aggressive manoeuvres, while engagement at military, diplomatic and political level is in progress," Indian Army statement said.

"In the instant case on 07 September, it was China's PLA troops who were attempting to close-in with one of our forward positions along the LAC & when dissuaded by own troops, PLA troops fired a few rounds in the air in an attempt to intimidate own troops," the statement by the Indian Army further said.

BREAKING: Indian Army statement on Monday's #IndiaChinaFaceoff south of Pangong Tso. From Army spokesman Col Aman Anand: pic.twitter.com/PHySspEvhg — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) September 8, 2020

The Indian Army statement came after China accused the Indian troops of trespassing the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. The country, in a statement issued in the wee hours of Tuesday, accused the Indian soldiers of crossing the de-facto border in Shenpao Mountain and "firing warning shots". China Claims Indian Army Soldiers 'Crossed LAC' in Shenpao Mountain Near Pangong Tso Lake, 'Fired Warning Shots'.

"The Indian army again illegally crossed the Line of Actual Control in Shenpao mountain near the south bank of Pangong Tso Lake on Monday," PLA Western Theater Command spokesperson was quoted as saying by the state-run Global Times.

The #Indian army again illegally crossed the Line of Actual Control in Shenpao mountain near the south bank of Pangong Tso Lake on Monday, #PLA Western Theater Command spokesperson revealed. pic.twitter.com/N4IuiHLjjm — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) September 7, 2020

Indian Army, however, rejected China's claims and said, "While India is committed to disengagement & de-escalating situation on the LAC, China continues to undertake provocative activities to escalate. At no stage has the Indian Army transgressed across the LAC or resorted to use of any aggressive means, including firing."

