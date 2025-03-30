Karimnagar (Telangana) [India], March 30 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday strongly criticised All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi for his claim that the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) poses a future threat to the Indian Constitution, according to a release.

Sanjay accused the AIMIM party of being the real "anti-national' party and asserted that the Modi government was operating with a nationalist ideology. He also mentioned that the Waqf Board Amendment Bill was receiving nationwide support.

Also Read | ‘My Sister Would Have Become Supreme Court Judge’: Ex-Haryana Minister Ajay Singh Yadav on Justice Nirmal Yadav's Acquittal in Cash-at-Judge's Door Case.

He clarified that despite opposition from Owaisi and so-called pseudo-secularists, the Waqf Board Amendment Bill would soon be passed in Parliament. He emphasised that the Modi government would not hesitate to take strict decisions for the welfare of the country's people.

He also stated that Asaduddin Owaisi had been making reckless statements against the Waqf Board Bill.

Also Read | Surat Diamond Workers Threaten Indefinite Strike From March 30, Know Their Main Demands.

"The entire nation is supporting the Waqf Board Bill. No matter how many Owaisis come, the Waqf Board Amendment Bill will not be stopped. We will ensure its passage in Parliament," he said.

"It is our responsibility to protect the property and wealth of the country's citizens. We have taken everyone's opinion on the Waqf Board Amendment Bill, traveled across the country to gather feedback, and even the Parliamentary Committee has submitted its report. The bill's approval is inevitable. Opposing this bill from a religious perspective is wrong. Such actions may provoke public backlash," he further added.

Sanjay further said that he was well aware of the difficulties faced by the poor due to the Waqf board issues.

"I am well aware of the difficulties faced by the poor due to Waqf Board issues. Right here in Karimnagar, a poor man's family has been living in their house for generations. His ancestors resided there, but the Waqf Board declared the land as theirs, revoked all approvals, and caused severe hardship. Such cases exist across the country. That is why the government has taken responsibility for protecting the people and their properties by bringing this amendment bill," he said.

Pseudo-secularists like Owaisi are trying to incite people by giving a religious color to this issue. But no matter who opposes it, this bill will not be stopped. For the welfare of the nation, the Modi government is prepared to take even tougher decisions, he further added.

Sanjay also sanctioned Rs 15 lakh for the digital library of lawyers at the District Court Complex in Karimnagar.

During the event, lawyers honored him, and several dignitaries, including Graduate MLC Anji Reddy, former Mayor Sunil Rao, Bar Association President Raj Kumar, Secretary Bethi Mahender, Bas Sathyanarayana, and Komala Anjaneyulu, participated and addressed the gathering.

Later, while addressing the event, Bandi Sanjay said that he had fought several battles for the people and faced numerous cases.

"I have fought several battles for the people and faced numerous cases. I have 109 cases against me and have been jailed multiple times. But every time, it is the lawyers who have defended me. I will extend all possible support for their welfare. I will also strive to secure another Rs 50 lakh from CSR funds for the Lawyers' Conference," Sanjay said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)