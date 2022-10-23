Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 23 (ANI): Three people died by suicide in HSR Layout (Hosur-Sarjapur Road) early Friday Morning, said CK Baba, Deputy Commissioner of Police South-East division, Bengaluru City Police.

After the bodies were shifted to saint John's hospital it appeared that Santosh, a small scale businessman, who has a small tool-making business in the Industrial area poured kerosene on his wife Omana (55) and daughter Anusha (18) and poured on himself and set fire on all three of them.

As per the primary investigation, we have come to know that the family was shifted from Palakkad, Kerala in 1998, said the DCP.

As per their information, the decision for such extreme action needs to be investigated.

"Santosh had given some loans to some people and he has also taken loans from others. He was a sensitive person and he might have taken such a decision as he couldn't take back money from those whom he has given and repay the loans," DCP added.

An investigation has been initiated into the matter. (ANI)

