Kolkata, Dec 20 (PTI) DNA tests by West Bengal Police's CID confirmed that the flesh and bones recovered during investigation into the gruesome murder of Bangladesh MP Md. Anwarul Azim Anar belong to the deceased lawmaker, an official said.

Anar, a three-time Awami League MP and president of the party's Kaliganj sub-district unit in Bangladesh, was allegedly murdered in a flat in Kolkata's New Town on May 13.

"DNA test reports and investigation have confirmed that the flesh and bones recovered during the probe belonged to Bangladesh MP Md. Anwarul Azim Anar," a senior criminal investigation department (CID) officer told PTI.

The CID official said the agency had collected DNA samples of Anar's daughter during her visit to Kolkata last month.

"The samples were sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory for testing. Both the DNA samples matched. We received the report recently," he said.

The Awami League lawmaker had traveled to Kolkata on May 12 for medical treatment and went missing the following day, leading to a joint investigation by Dhaka and West Bengal Police.

On May 22, Kolkata Police authorities confirmed to the media that he had been murdered.

Police later recovered a large amount of flesh from a septic tank in North 24 Parganas, and bones were found in June from the banks of a canal in South 24 Parganas.

Circumstantial evidence suggests that Anar was strangled to death before his body was dismembered and disposed of in multiple locations, Kolkata Police, which was initially investigating the case before being handed over to CID, said.

