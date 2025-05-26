Medchal-Malkajgiri (Telangana) [India], May 26 (ANI): A bar brawl turned deadly in Hyderabad's Medchal-Malkajgiri district, leaving one person dead after being attacked with a beer bottle.

According to police, the incident occurred around 10:30 PM at Good Day Bar, located under the Uppal police station limits. A dispute broke out between groups at nearby tables, during which Sravan Kumar attacked Pawan Kumar.

Also Read | Maharashtra Class 11 Admissions 2025: FYJC Online Admission Process Resumes at mahafyjcadmissions.in, Know How To Register.

The police said, "Yesterday night, around 10:30 PM, at Good Day Bar, a group of members were consuming drinks when a ruckus ensued with people at a nearby table. One man, Sravan Kumar, attacked the deceased, Pawan Kumar, on the head, and he died on the spot.

The accused and the deceased are natives of Amberpet, Hyderabad. The case has been registered, and the deceased's body has been shifted for post-mortem examination (PME). More details will be provided later."

Also Read | School Reopening Date: As Summer Vacation 2025 Draws To End, Here's When Schools Will Reopen Across India; Check State-Wise List.

The Uppal police have registered a case and are currently investigating the incident.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)