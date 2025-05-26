Delhi, May 26: As summer vacation draws to an end across India, students and parents are eagerly looking for information on the school reopening date for 2025 to plan their schedules accordingly. As temperatures rose, schools were compelled to shut early, leading to extended breaks in several states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Tamil Nadu. Now, depending on local climate conditions and administrative decisions, each state’s education department has announced varying reopening dates. Jodhpur School Holiday: All Schools and Anganwadis To Be Shut From May 8 Till Further Orders After India’s Operation Sindoor.

As states prepare to welcome students back, it's clear that no single date fits all boards or regions. CBSE-affiliated schools and Kendriya Vidyalayas follow their own calendars, sometimes differing from state-run institutions. Notably, weather developments, including an early monsoon forecast in Kerala, could prompt last-minute adjustments. To help you stay informed and prepared, scroll below to learn the school reopening dates across different states.

State-Wise School Reopening Dates for 2025:

Delhi

Summer Vacation: May 11, 2025 to June 30, 2025

School Reopens: July 1, 2025

Uttar Pradesh

Summer Vacation: May 20, 2025 to June 15, 2025

School Reopens: June 30, 2025

Rajasthan

Summer Vacation: May 1, 2025 to June 15, 2025

School Reopens: June 16, 2025

Bihar

Summer Vacation: June 2, 2025 to June 21, 2025

School Reopens: June 23, 2025

Madhya Pradesh

Summer Vacation: May 1, 2025 to June 15, 2025

School Reopens: June 16, 2025

Tamil Nadu

Summer Vacation: April 30, 2025, to June 1, 2025 (Classes 1 to 12)

School Reopens: June 2, 2025

CBSE Schools

Summer Vacation: Varies by state

School Reopens: June 13, 2025

Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs)

40-day break: May 9, 2025, to June 17, 2025

50-day break: May 2, 2025, to June 20, 2025

Academic calendars in southern states may see some changes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts an early monsoon arrival in Kerala around May 27, 2025. In heatwave-affected regions like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, school reopening could be delayed into early July. Parents and students are advised to check official school notifications or education department websites for updates.

