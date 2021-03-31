Bhubaneswar, March 31: Sixteen places in Odisha recorded temperature above 40 degree Celsius on Wednesday with Baripada in Mayurbhanj district recording the highest temperature of 44.6 degree Celsius.

According to Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, heatwave conditions may continue to prevail for two days at few places in the districts of north interior Odisha and at one or two places in the districts of north coastal Odisha and South interior Odisha.

The 16 places that witnessed temperature above 40 Degree Celsius in Odisha today include Talcher 42.7°C, Boudh 42.5°C, Jharsuguda and Bolangir 42.2°C, Titlagarh 42.0°C, Angul 41.9°C, Sonepur 41.8°C, Nayagarh 41.7°C, Balasore and Hirakud 41.4°C and Sambalpur 41.3°C. Delhi Records Highest Temperature on Holi Since 1945, Mercury Rises Beyond 40 Degree Celsius, Says IMD.

The weather office has predicted that there will be no large change in maximum temperature (day temperature) during the next two days and it will fall gradually by 2-4°C. The maximum temperature (day temperature) is very likely to be above normal by 4-6°C at many places in the state in the next 2 days.

