Legends League Cricket 2026 Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Details: The fourth edition of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) officially begins on 11 March 2026, bringing some of the game's most iconic retired stars back to the crease. Featuring 19 T20 matches across 17 days, the tournament aims to build on the success of previous seasons by taking high-profile cricket to several of India’s non-metro cities. With six competitive franchises and a roster of over 90 veteran players, including the likes of Suresh Raina and Chris Gayle, the league remains a primary fixture for fans seeking a blend of nostalgia and competitive T20 action. LLC 2026: Legends League Cricket Announces Revised Dates for Upcoming Season.

Where to Watch Legends League Cricket 2026 ?

For viewers in India, the Sony Sports Network has secured the exclusive television rights for the 2026 season. Matches will be broadcast live across various Sony Sports Ten 3 and Ten 1 TV channels, typically with commentary available in both Hindi and English.

On the digital front, fans can stream every ball of the tournament via FanCode. The platform will offer match passes and tournament bundles for those watching on mobile devices or smart TVs. While some matches may be accessible through SonyLIV, FanCode remains the primary digital home for the live feed, real-time highlights, and in-depth player statistics.

Tournament Details

Feature Details Tournament Dates 11 March – 27 March 2026 TV Channels (India) Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 Live Streaming (India) FanCode, SonyLIV Evening Match Time 19:30 IST Afternoon Match Time 14:30 IST Total Teams 6 (Mumbai Spartans, India Captains, India Tigers, Konark Suryas Odisha, Southern Super Stars, Royal Riders Punjab)

Legends League Cricket 2026 Format

The competition follows a single round-robin format during the league stage, where each of the six teams will play five matches. The top four sides will then progress to the playoffs, which include a Qualifier 1, an Eliminator, and a Qualifier 2, culminating in the grand final on 27 March.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2026 03:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).