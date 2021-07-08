Gorakhpur (UP), July 8 (PTI) Three boys, aged between 12 and 15 years, were rescued two days after they ran away from homes when their parents barred them from playing video games on phones, police said on Thursday.

Rohan Singh Chauhan (15), Ravi Chauhan (12) and Pratur Gaur (12) of Gulriha area fled their homes on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, their parents searched for them and later informed the police.

A report under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered and a reward of Rs 25,000 announced for information on the missing boys.

The police, however, rescued them from Gorakhpur railway station and handed them over to their parents within 12 hours on Thursday afternoon, Inspector Vinod Agnihotri at Gulriha police station said.

They told police that they wanted to go to Lucknow to earn money to be able to buy mobile phones, the inspector said.

