Lucknow, Dec 2 (PTI) Police have erected barricades outside the Uttar Pradesh Congress committee office and the residences of several party leaders who were to accompany the unit's chief Ajay Rai on a fact-finding visit to violence-hit Sambhal, a party spokesperson said on Monday.

Vikas Srivastava, the spokesperson, said the barricades were erected on Sunday night itself. The Congress had plans to visit Sambhal on Monday.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 2, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Speaking to PTI, Rai said, "We had decided to visit Sambhal on December 2 as the government ban on the entry of public representatives was to be lifted by November 30. Now, they have suddenly extended the ban till December 10. The government clearly wants to hide its flaws."

Rai spent the night at the Congress committee office along with several party workers.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, December 2 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

"If prevented, we would agitate peacefully in a Gandhian way as we are followers of Mahatma Gandhi," he said.

Violence erupted in Sambhal on November 24 during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, killing four people and injuring many others.

The survey was linked to a petition claiming that a Harihar temple once stood at the site of the mosque.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)