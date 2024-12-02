Mumbai, December 02: The Shillong Teer Results of Monday, December 2, 2024, will be announced by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association throughout the day. This traditional archery-based game, blending culture and lottery-style betting, features events like Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Participants can access the Shillong Teer Result Chart and winning numbers for Round 1 and Round 2 on websites such as meghalayateer.com and shillongteerresult.com.

These platforms also update results for other games, including Khanapara Teer and Juwai Night Teer, in real-time. Shillong Teer is a significant cultural activity in Meghalaya, attracting players statewide. Results are declared shortly after each game, ensuring enthusiasts can stay updated on the outcomes. Shillong Teer Results Today, November 30, 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on December 2, 2024: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer Result is announced online and you can visit websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in and check the Shillong Teer Result Chart. On these websites, look for the option "Shillong Teer Result for December 2, 2024" and you will get the results of Round 1 and Round 2. What is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India? Know Origin of Matka Gambling and Other Details Here.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 90

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 23

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a popular archery-based lottery game in Meghalaya, particularly in Shillong, organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. The game, held in two rounds, has archers shooting arrows at a target, with participants betting on numbers from 0 to 99. The winning numbers are based on the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target in each round. Players place bets beforehand, and if their chosen numbers match the results, they win cash prizes. With daily results announcements, Shillong Teer has gained local popularity for its unique mix of tradition, skill, and luck.

