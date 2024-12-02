Kolkata, December 2: Inspired by Satta Matka, the Kolkata Fatafat (FF) lottery has gained significant popularity in the city. On December 2, 2024, people will eagerly await the Kolkata Fatafat Result, which can be checked on websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. The lottery features daily draws with eight rounds or "Bazis" held from Monday to Sunday. To participate, individuals must be present in Kolkata. With frequent draws offering numerous chances to win, Kolkata Fatafat has become a favourite among those looking for quick rewards. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 1, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The Kolkata FF lottery results are announced every 90 minutes, beginning at 10:03 AM and ending with the final draw at 8:33 PM. Although betting and gambling are prohibited across India, lotteries are allowed in 13 states, including West Bengal, Maharashtra, Goa, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Shillong. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Kolkata Fatafat Result for December 2

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 399 - - - 1 - - -

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM - - - - - - - -

While the Kolkata FF lottery offers an exciting opportunity for entertainment and potential rewards, players should understand the game’s rules and explore strategies to improve their chances. It’s crucial to approach the game with caution, considering the financial risks involved. Participants must also be aware of the legal regulations surrounding gambling in their region and ensure they play responsibly to avoid any complications.

