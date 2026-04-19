Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 19 (ANI): Bastar's high-quality organic tamarind is steadily gaining popularity in markets through the Dandakaranya Foods initiative, which is focused on strengthening rural livelihoods by supporting the collection, processing, and marketing of locally sourced minor forest produce.

The initiative has established the Dandakaranya Foods Tamarind Processing Centre in Sukma, where locally collected organic tamarind is processed using modern and state-of-the-art machinery.

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The centre works on converting raw tamarind into value-added products, aiming to improve its market reach and branding at larger platforms.

Speaking about the initiative to ANI, Kailash Kumar Kashyap, General Manager, District Trade and Industry Centre, Sukma, said the focus is on building a strong identity for Sukma's tamarind in the market.

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He said, "The Tamarind Processing Centre primarily focuses on developing Sukma's tamarind as a brand, and we plan to market it at the state level, nationally, and even internationally in the future."

He further highlighted the role of the state leadership in supporting the project, adding, "I would especially like to thank the Chief Minister for this initiative that he took for employment and livelihood for our sisters."

Officials said the initiative is also helping in creating employment opportunities and boosting income generation for local communities, especially women involved in the collection and processing of forest produce.

On Monday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurated the 'Atal Arogya Lab' in the Bastar region at Sukma, marking a significant expansion in public healthcare services in the state.

The 'Atal Arogya Lab' scheme has emerged as a major initiative aimed at strengthening diagnostic healthcare infrastructure and providing free testing facilities to citizens across Chhattisgarh. Under the programme, 133 types of diagnostic tests will now be available completely free of cost at 1,046 government healthcare institutions, including District Hospitals, Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs).

According to officials, the initiative is designed to improve early detection and treatment of diseases, particularly in remote and underserved regions. Dr MR Kashyap, Senior Surgeon at the District Hospital in Sukma, said the introduction of advanced machines has significantly expanded diagnostic capabilities at the facility.

Kashyap told ANI, "New machines have arrived; as a result, there is an expansion of testing facilities. New labs have been established, and as a result, 134 different tests are being conducted, providing new information on various diseases.'' (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)