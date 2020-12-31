Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 31 (ANI): Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Manjunath Prasad has written to the Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development department asking to cancel the order of naming streets in Ward 135 of Padarayanapura in the city, after Muslim leaders.

This follows Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya writing to the Commissioner to take cognizance of the matter.

Surya had stated that it was not right to name the streets only after Muslim leaders will set a dangerous precedent and must be condemned. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)