New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday said the Bar Council of India had no business to get into legal education, which should be left to jurists and academicians.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh made the remarks while dismissing a petition of Bar Council of India challenging a Kerala High Court order of November 23, 2023 which had allowed two men convicted for murder by the trial court to pursue LLB classes virtually.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 22 March 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

"The BCI has no business to go into this legal education part...Legal education should be left to the jurists, to the legal academicians...and please have some mercy on the legal education of this country," Justice Kant remarked.

The BCI counsel said the larger question was over the convicts being allowed to attend classes virtually, which was contrary to UGC Regulations.

Also Read | Gutkha Worth INR 150 Crore Seized in 2024: Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam.

The bench asked what happens when they are acquitted by the superior courts and said, "Why would BCI challenge this kind of progressive order?"

The BCI, the bench said, should have supported the high court order instead of adopting a "conservative" and "orthodox view".

The BCI counsel said it was not seeking a stay of the high court order but only urging the court to consider the larger question of the law involved in the case.

The top court dismissed the plea and upheld the Kerala High Court order allowing the two convicts to attend the LLB classes through online mode in the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)