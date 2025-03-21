Mumbai, March 21: Students preparing news for their March 22 school assembly can find a curated selection of headlines from LatestLY here. This resource includes important updates from national, international, sports, business and entertainment sections. Scroll down to access the school assembly news headlines today and get ready for your March 22 presentation.

National News Headlines

PM Modi Says It’s a Proud Moment for India As Coal Production Crosses 1 Billion Tonnes in 2024–25

Telangana CM Seeks NABARD Loans Under RIDF for Development

Gujarat Secures INR 9.45 Lakh Crore Investments Ahead of Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Centre Approves 165 Bio-Safety Labs, 42 Virus Research and Diagnostic Labs

Tripura Govt Announces 3% Hike in DA, DR for Its Employees, Pensioners

International News Headlines

Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Erupts, Alert Level at Highest As Ash Reaches 8,000 Metres

Pakistan Gears Up To Legalise Cryptocurrency Trading

India Got Back 297 Stolen Antiquities From US in 2024

Major Fire in London Substation, Heathrow Airport Shut

Business News Headlines

Bajaj Finserv Shares Slip Over 4% in 6 Months Amid Insurance Deal

Mahindra & Mahindra To Hike SUV, Commercial Vehicle Prices From April

Sensex, Nifty Extend Winning Streak for 5th Day, Wrap Up Week With 4% Gain

Ola Electric Confirms Receiving Inquiries From Govt Over EV Registrations, Trade Certificates

Entertainment News Headlines

Badshah Launches His Own Music Label

Aly Goni Says Playing Inspector Veer Pratap in ‘Khadaan’ Pushed Him out of His Comfort Zone

Mannara Chopra Makes Her Singing Debut, Says Music Is Close to Her Heart

Akshay Celebrates 6 Years of ‘Kesari’, Says ‘Celebrating a New Chapter That Begins Soon’

Sports News Headlines

Champions Trophy 2025 Breaks Viewership Records; Ind-Pak Match Most-Watched ODI Ever in India

Yuvraj Singh To Lead India Champions in WCL Season 2

Hamilton Takes First Ferrari Pole for Chinese GP Sprint Race

Indian Qualifier Sankar Subramanian Stuns World No. 2 Anders Antonsen in Swiss Open

