Puducherry, Feb 12 (PTI) Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Friday asked the Chief Secretary to conduct a probe and seek a special audit by the CAG into alleged financial irregularities in operating the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

In a WhatsApp message, Bedi said she has asked the Chief Secretary, who is also the Chief Vigilance Officer, to submit an interim report within two weeks.

The Lt Governor said she had received 'certain documents' suggesting that financial aid from CMRF was being distributed without due diligence and given to 62 beneficiaries of a particular area under the garb of illness.

She said she has asked the Chief Secretary to seek an urgent and special audit of CMRF by the Comptroller and Auditor General in the matter.

Bedi said the 62 beneficiaries had the facility of free medical care available with Primary Health Centres and could have been directed to them.

She noted that CMRF is trust money and ought to be used "with utmost responsibility following due diligence and preferably where no other options were immediately available."

The Lt Governor said all families under BPL category now have access to free Health care upto Rs five lakh per family a year under the Prime Minister's Health Care scheme`.

She warned that anyone endorsing the sanction of fund without due diligence would be equallyresponsible in the vigilance and audit enquiry and asked officers to apply their mind while supporting sanction or having a different opinion.

The Lt Governor asked auditors to make public details of the Chief Minister`s sanction of relief for the last five years from June2016 (when the present government was formed) to date.

