India News | Bedi Cause for Drop in Flow of Excise Revenue, Alleges CM

Puducherry, June 10 (PTI): Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy on Wednesday charged the Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi with adopting an adamant stand to make liquor products in the Union Territory costlier than the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu.

He told reporters that the liquor business here has been hit with the Lieutenant Governor saying if the liquor were cheaper in Puducherry there would be an influx of people from Tamil Nadu, which would only aggravate the coronavirus situation.

Narayanasamy further said the territorial administration had already sealed the inter-state borders to prevent surge of people from Tamil Nadu districts into the Union Territory to stem the spread of the pandemic.

The sealing of the borders is enough to prevent people from Tamil Nadu entering Puducherry, hence it was not necessary on the part of Bedi to raise the price of liquor, he said.

Bedi's stand has only affected the liquor trade leading to a steep fall in revenue to the Exchequer, he added.

All liquor shops were reopened on May 25 with the introduction of COVID-19 duty on liquor and arrack in the Union Territory. "If price of liquor is reduced there will be restoration of vibrant business and the revenue of the government will also improve to facilitate implementation of various schemes," the Chief Minister said. The revenue has dropped, several schemes, including payment of monthly assistance to the aged, the widows, salaries to government staff and implementation of various welfare programmes, have been hit, he elaborated. The Centre should come to the rescue of the territorial government in this situation, the Chief MInister added. PTI

